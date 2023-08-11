The Fusion Hotel Group opens new IR in Vietnam

The resort is situated in the Grand Ho Tram Strip complex.

Vietnam.- The Fusion Hotel Group has announced the opening of its latest project, Ixora Ho Tram, in Vietnam. With an emphasis on wellness, the resort has 164 guest rooms and 46 private villas. It’s situated in The Grand Ho Tram Strip complex, a two-hour drive from Ho Chi Min City.

It’s the second Fusion property under the “by fusion” brand, after the Alba Wellness Valley by fusion in Thua Thien Hue province.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip complex is also home to the InterContinental Grand Ho Tram and the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach, offering a combined 1,100 rooms. The InterContinental Grand Ho Tram has Vietnam’s largest casino, spanning 5,000 square meters, with 90 live-gaming tables and over 500 electronic gaming machines.

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150). Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to enter two casinos: one on the southern island of Phu Quoc and the other in Van Don in the northern province of Quang Ninh. Online gambling and its advertising is prohibited.