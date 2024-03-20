Thailand: 5 arrested over ilegal poker

Police arrested four Russian nationals and one Ukrainian.

Thailand.- Thailand.- Four Russians and one Ukrainian have been arrested for allegedly playing poker in Ratsada, north of Phuket city. The Phuket Provincial Police and Phuket City Police said one person was the dealer while three were playing and one was observed exchanging betting chips for cash.

They were named Oleksandr Shpetnyi, Evgenii Vylegzhanin, Rodion Elonov, Ruslan Kolontyrskii and Ekaterina Morozova. Police seized betting chips worth 647,525 baht, a poker table, three decks of cards, a Samsung computer, an Apple MacBook Air and a betting book.

According to The Phuket News, those arrested used chips and cryptocurrencies for betting to avoid confiscation by authorities. The five suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station.