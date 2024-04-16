Thai Ministry of Finance to work with other government bodies on casino feasibility study

The Finance Ministry will work with 16 government agencies.

Thailand.- The Thai Ministry of Finance will work with 16 government agencies to explore the viability of allowing casino complexes. The news comes after cabinet approval of a report compiled by a special House committee.

According to The Nation, the Ministry of Finance will collaborate with the ministries of Tourism and Sports, Social Development and Human Security, Higher Education Science Research and Innovation, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Transport, Interior, Justice, Labour, Culture, Education, Public Health, and Industry. Moreover, the Office of the Council of State, the National Economic and Social Development Council, the National Office of Buddhism, and the Royal Thai Police will also contribute to the evaluation.

The report, by a House panel led by deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat, suggests that the government should allow entertainment complexes with casinos to boost the economy and dissuade the use of illegal casinos. The complexes would have casinos, hotels, shopping malls and amusement parks and would require an investment of at least THB100bn (US$2.75bn).

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin has said he is in favour of the legalisation of casinos. MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have already shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in Thailand.

A previous study suggested that Thailand’s tourism revenues could increase by US$12bn if casinos are legalised at large entertainment complexes. It was estimated that the average tourist spend could increase by 52 per cent to THB65,050 (US$1,790) per trip.