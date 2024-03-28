Study suggests casino legalisation would boost tourism revenue in Thailand

The proposal to legalise casinos could see the average tourist spend rise by 52 per cent.

Thailand.- A study conducted by a panel of lawmakers suggests that Thailand’s tourism revenues could increase by US$12bn if casinos are legalised at large entertainment complexes. It is estimated that the average tourist spend could increase by 52 per cent to THB65,050 (US$1,790) per trip, while the country’s gross domestic product could grow by 1.16 percentage points.

The study was presented to parliament today (March 28) as the lower house at Thailand’s National Assembly deliberates on the bill to legalise casinos.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin is in favour of the move to legalise casinos to attract foreign direct investment. MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have already shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in Thailand.

