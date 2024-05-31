Teni Grigoryan, Head of Sales at Galaxsys: “Our sales pipeline from the Asia Pacific region has been increasing over the past year”

Teni Grigoryan, head of sales at Galaxys, discusses the company’s preparations for G2E Asia and SiGMA Asia.

Exclusive interview.- Galaxsys is gearing up for its participation in two key industry events, G2E Asia and SiGMA Asia, as it rides a wave of sales pipeline growth in the Asia Pacific region. These events serve as platforms to strengthen Galaxsys’ brand presence and forge meaningful relationships within the dynamic Asia market landscape. In this exclusive interview, Teni Grigoryan, head of sales at Galaxys, shares its perspectives about it.

What are your expectations for G2E Asia and SiGMA Asia 2024?

Galaxsys’s sales pipeline from the Asia Pacific region has been increasing over the past year. Therefore, we decided to attend G2E Asia and SiGMA Asia to meet with existing operators, aggregators, and platforms who have expressed an interest in our game’s portfolio. The events are also an opportunity for our team to increase Galaxsys’ brand awareness, network with local companies, and collect invaluable market information and trends within the Asia region.

‘Fast & Crash Games, ‘already popular in European and Latin American markets, are a unique category of fast-paced games that offer quick wins. What is the potential for such games in Asia?

We are seeing increasing interest in our games from the Asia region. The demand is driven by operators looking for new content that can deliver a point of difference for casino players, increasing player engagement and revenue opportunities.

Casino players are always seeking new experiences that fit their lifestyle choices. While traditional casino slots, live dealers, and table games like Blackjack, Sci Bo and Baccarat remain the mainstay of choice in Asia, players are looking for simpler games or experiences that provide something different, especially on mobile devices.

Given the size of the player market in Asia Pacific, Fast and Crash Games, as a game category mostly played on mobile, will become part of Asian players’ games of choice over time.

How will you customise the games to be successful amongst Asian players?

Asian players prefer strong thematic and culturally relevant games, high production values, and creative assets. Galaxsys’ game story themes are very relatable and culturally appealing, and therefore, they can provide that emotional connection without trying too hard to think about what this means. For example, Ninja Crash, which recently won the Most Played Game in Latin America at the SiGMA Summit, is based on food and cutting cake. Some of the finest cuisines and delicacies are found throughout Asian culture, and they will appeal to players.

Our other fast games, such as our table-based games of Blackjack, Roulette X, Hi-Lo, and Sic-Bo, with their stunning visuals and various betting options, have already made a significant impact in the realm of dice-based gambling games. These games are already proving popular with Asian players, a testament to our team’s creativity and understanding of player preferences. Our game themes have cultural, emotional, and universal appeal across various player groups in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

“Asian players prefer strong thematic and culturally relevant games, high production values, and creative assets.” Teni Grigoryan, head of sales at Galaxys.

What plans does Galaxsys have for expanding its presence in the Asian market?

We shall continue attending specific regional shows to expand our presence and lineup collaborations with local companies. One of our exciting developments this year is the launch of our new slot games This expansion of our portfolio will bring a diverse range of games to the Asian marketplace, so watch this space.