Galaxsys’ games to reach new heights with QTech Games partnership

Galaxsys and QTech Games join forces to bring innovative and engaging gaming experiences to new audiences across Asia and beyond.

Press release.- Galaxsys the award-winning gaming studio, and QTech Games, a game distributor in Asia, are proud to announce their new partnership. The collaboration will allow Galaxsys’ fast and skill games to reach new audiences through QTech Games’ extensive distribution network in Asia and beyond.

Galaxsys is a fast-growing gaming studio that offers a wide range of over 20 fast and skill games. Founded in 2021, it has already made an impressive mark in the iGaming industry, winning three prestigious awards, including “Fast Games Provider of the Year” by SiGMA Europe Awards, “Game Innovation of the Year” by Starlet Awards, and “Innovative Product” by the Romanian Gambling Industry Grand Awards.

“We are delighted to partner with QTech Games, the leading game distributor in Asia,” said the SVP of Sales and Business of Galaxsys Gil Soffer. “Our shared commitment to innovation, player engagement, and providing the best possible gaming experience will make this a mutually beneficial partnership.”

For QTech Games, this partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving its mission to become the largest provider of digital entertainment in Asia and other emerging markets by 2025. The company’s fully owned and customized technical platform will provide Galaxsys’ games with seamless integration, offering users the best performance and customer support available.

This deal naturally broadens Galaxsys’ geographic footprint, carving out emerging markets from Asia and Eastern Europe to Latin America, and creating new revenue streams. As the fastest-growing distributor in Asia over the past few years, QTech’s platform offers the most expansive gaming portfolio around, localised for each region, with native mobile apps, powerful reporting and marketing tools, and 24/7 local-language support.

QTech Games CCO, Daniel Long, said: “It’s another strong validation of our platform to have successfully introduced more premium content from Galaxsys. In 2023, only premium games of the highest quality will allow your brand to be heard in the hubbub of a crowded marketplace.

“So, we’re thrilled to see how Galaxsys has delivered on this challenge, above all with its engaging crash games like the stunning Rocketon. By combining video-game-level visuals with the latest maths models for improved gameplay and varying volatility where needed, they are one of the pioneers in bringing this fresh format of risk to the digital gaming space.

“Together, we can continue to elevate and shape a localised experience for players worldwide. We can’t wait to witness how these games perform across a range of untapped markets which, in many cases, represent new territories for Galaxsys.”

This partnership is set to be a major milestone for both companies and the igaming industry as a whole. With QTech Games’ extensive reach and Galaxsys’ innovative portfolio of games, players can expect to see even more exciting and engaging gaming experiences in the near future.