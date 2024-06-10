Tamil Nadu to consider time limits for online gaming

The legislation would also include games with no real-money bets.

India.- The Tamil Nadu government is considering new legislation that would impose restrictions on time and usage of online games, including those without real-money wagers. According to the Economic Times, the initiative is being led by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), a regulatory body established in August 2023 to oversee online gaming in the state.

Tamil Nadu was one of the first states to ban online gambling and games like rummy and poker played for money, passing a law last April. However, the Madras High Court deemed the law to be unconstitutional.