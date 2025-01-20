Philippine authorities raid illegal gambling operation in Parañaque City

Those arrested were allegedly involved in online gaming and scamming operations in a building in Aseana City.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI), along with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), has arrested 32 foreign nationals, 20 Chinese, 11 Malaysians and a Cambodian, allegedly linked to offshore gaming activities in Parañaque City.

BI intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said those arrested were allegedly involved in online gaming and scamming operations in a building in Aseana City, a mixed-use central business district.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said after the raid: “Let this be a warning to foreign nationals who blatantly continue illegal operations despite the ban of the President. We will not stop until all illegal aliens are arrested and deported.”

Those arrested are currently under NBI custody while awaiting deportation proceedings.