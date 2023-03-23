Tamil Nadu passes bill to ban online gambling – again

The state assembly has unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games bill 2022 for a second time.

India.- The Tamil Nadu Assembly has again unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games bill, 2022. It comes after the state governor denied assent to the bill, claiming that the state assembly did not have the legislative competence to enact the legislation.

Before presenting the bill again, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, expressed sadness about cases of suicide due to money lost in online rummy. He urged legislators to pass the bill, arguing that it was a bill passed “not only with the mind but also with the heart.”

According to G2G, he said, “We might have a difference of opinions in ideologies and politics, but no one with a heart can have a difference of opinion over gambling that kills people.”

He added: “This bill will be again sent to the governor. We may have political differences, but lives are involved in online gambling.

“The state government has the right to take care of people. Union Minister Anurag Thakur himself has told Parliament that the state government has the right to bring a law against online gambling in response to a question asked by DMK MP SR Parthiban.”