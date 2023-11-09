Tamil Nadu online gaming ban: Madras High Court to deliver verdict today

The ban has been opposed by industry stakeholders.

India.- The Madras High Court is to deliver its judgment on challenges to Tamil Nadu’s online gaming ban. The law, introduced by the DMK government earlier this year, attracted opposition from industry stakeholders, including the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and gaming companies like GamesKraft, Play24*7, and A23.

The decision will be the second in less than three years on the constitutionality of a ban on online gaming in Tamil Nadu. In August 2021, a ban on online games of skill such as rummy and poker was struck down by the Madras High Court, which ruled it was excessive and disproportionate to the object it sought to achieve.

The Tamil Nadu government proceeded to enact a new law following additional public consultation. Initially introduced as an ordinance, the law was later ratified by the legislative assembly.