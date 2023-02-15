Tamil Nadu chief minister slams delays in bill to ban online gambling

The ordinance was promulgated last October but it is not yet in force.

Chief minister MK Stalin has accused governor RN Ravi of disrespecting the Tamil Nadu Assembly by postponing his approval of the bill.

India.- Governor RN Ravi has been criticised again for the delays in approving The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. The ordinance was promulgated in October but R N Ravi has not yet given his assent.

Taking part in question-and-answer show Ungalil Oruvan, chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed concerns on the issue and said it was “puzzling” why the governor was still delaying approval of the ordinance banning online gaming and online rummy. Stalin warned of suicide cases due to online gambling addiction and losses, citing four recent incidents.

He argued that the Madras High Court had ordered the enactment of a law against online gambling and criticised the state governor for failing to give his assent to the ordinance that was sent to him. Political parties have previously urged him to approve the bill as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, former chief minister V. Narayanasamy has urged the National Democratic Alliance government of the Union Territory of Puducherry to ban online gambling. He said online gambling was causing financial difficulty and that the government had promised legislation to ban it.