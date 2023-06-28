Taiwan: police probe illegal pigeon racing

Police say millions of New Taiwan dollars were wagered in illicit bets over the past year.

Taiwan.- Police in Tainan City are questioning 25 people in relation to alleged betting on illegal pigeon racing. Officers rescued 700 birds and warned that unlicenced pigeon racing clubs have amassed millions of New Taiwan dollars in illicit bets over the past year.

The Tainan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps and Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office have formed a joint working group to investigate an unlicensed club in the district of Madou. The club is alleged to have been organising multi-stage races through the spring, summer and autumn since last year with wagers exceeding NT$100m (US$3.22m).

On June 16, officers arrested the main suspect, a 63-year-old man surnamed Chuang, along with five employees. Police seized 734 pigeons, as well as other relevant evidence. In subsequent days, authorities interrogated the owners of two shops specialising in leg bands for racing pigeons and 17 people suspected of participating in illegal betting.

Charges could also be made for breaches of the Animal Protection Act. Chuang has been released on bail amounting to NT$200,000.