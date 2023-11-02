Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | Australasia

Tabcorp to support McGrath Foundation

During the Spring Carnival week, an iconic symbol of support will be visible as the birdcage.
11/02/23

Tabcorp will make an AU$2,000 donation for every female jockey or trainer who wins during the Spring Carnival week.

Australia.- Tabcorp will support the breast cancer charity the McGrath Foundation. During Spring Carnival week, the birdcage, traditionally a centrepiece of the TAB Champions Stakes Day, will be adorned in pink and Tabcorp will donate AU$2,000 for every female jockey or trainer who wins a race.

Tabcorp stated: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our values at Tabcorp and is poised to make a profound impact.”

