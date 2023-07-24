Tabcorp backs tougher restrictions on betting ads

An inquiry has recommended ads for online gambling be banned within three years.

The company says it wants to “set the benchmark for sustainability in the gaming industry.”

Australia.- Tabcorp has published a “Responsible Marketing and Advertising Position Statement” endorsing stricter restrictions on betting ads “to safeguard the welfare of young and vulnerable people.”

The company stated: “We support banning advertising during prime-time viewing on free-to-air television (between 6:30am to 8:30pm), and establishing a framework for regulating online gambling advertising.”

It advocated for the establishment of a strong regulatory framework governing online gambling advertising and stressed: “Content that could appeal to minors, depict minors, or someone who appears to be under 18 years of age in advertising or marketing material is strictly prohibited.”

In June, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs released a report on its inquiry into online gambling and its impacts on those experiencing gambling harm suggesting banning all advertisements that direct people to gambling websites and apps. The ban would be introduced over three years.

The report also recommends developing and implementing a national strategy for online gambling harm reduction, supported by national regulation, an online gambling ombudsman, a harm reduction levy on online wagering service providers a public education campaign and more independent research and improved data collection.