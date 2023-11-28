Tabcorp appoints Mark Howell as new CFO

Howell will assume the role before June 2024.

Howell is general manager of finance at Coles Liquor.

Australia.- Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mark Howell as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Currently general manager of finance for Coles Group Limited’s Liquor business, Howell will assume the new post before June 2024.

Howell joined Coles in 2017, prior to its demerger from Wesfarmers Limited. Post-demerger, he held senior finance, strategy, business development and investor relations roles. Before joining Coles, Howell held senior positions in investment banking at Rothschild and Goldman Sachs in Australia and New York. His career commenced at Ernst and Young.

Tabcorp managing director and CEO Adam Rytenskild said: “Mark is the perfect fit for Tabcorp as we deliver our transformation. He’s passionate about our growth story and dynamic in his thinking.

“Wagering is one of the most competitive industries in Australia and Mark comes from an equally competitive customer-focused industry. His experience leading finance teams at Coles and working closely with investors will be invaluable moving forward.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

