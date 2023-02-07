TAB seals North Queensland Toyota Cowboys shirt sponsorship deal

The TAB logo will feature on the front of the squad’s jersey from the 2023 season.

Australia.- TAB, Australia’s biggest multichannel wagering brand, has signed a multi-year partnership with the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys to become a platinum partner. Its logo will feature on the sternum of the squad’s jersey from the 2023 season.

Jeff Reibel, the Cowboys chief executive, said: “Since the 1960s TAB has been a household name, having supported sports enthusiasts in every code to experience the thrill of backing their favourite team or athlete competing at the highest level.

“We share this passion for the nation’s sports fandom, having built our own reputation for beating the odds time and again to deliver extraordinary moments in both club and National Rugby League history.

“Whether successfully lobbying for a team in 1995’s Winfield Cup or winning our first Premiership in 2015 we’ve defied expectations and won the hearts and minds of Cowboys fans throughout Australia and beyond.”

TAB, which provides Sky Racing, Sky Sports Radio and MAX gaming services, belongs to Tabcorp Holdings Limited.

Katherine Morgan, Tabcorp’s senior sponsorship manager said: “The Cowboys are part of North Queensland’s DNA and we’re delighted to partner with the club to grow the brand and create innovative activations for Cowboys fans.

“Queenslanders love their sport and we’re incredibly committed to investing in the growth and promotion of the state’s sports teams and race clubs. This partnership comes at an exciting time for TAB. We’ve launched a new TAB App, new products and a fresh retail experience for our customers as part of a transformation of our company.”

