TAB extends partnership with the Australian Turf Club

The agreement extends the partnership between TAB and the ATC by another three years.

Australia.- TAB has announced it will become the title sponsor of Australia’s richest race day as part of its extended partnership with the Australian Turf Club (ATC). Under the new agreement, Everest Matchday will become TAB’s Everest Matchday while TAB continue to be ATC’s Official Betting Partner for the next three years. The deal will make TAB’s commercial partnership with ATC one of the longest in Australian sporting history.

Adam Rytenskild, CEO of Tabcorp, said TAB is excited about the innovative ways to showcase and expand ATC across its brand and stated: “The TAB Everest is one of the world’s biggest race days and we’re looking forward to combining the TAB brand, Sky Thoroughbred Central coverage and Sky Sports Radio platforms to grow the event even further.

“This agreement extends our partnership with the ATC to at least 18 years. More than ever, we value our loyal partnerships and look forward to working even more closely together to make this one of the most innovative partnerships in racing to grow both TAB customers and the ATC product.”

Jamie Barkley, ATC chief executive officer, added: “TAB and the Australian Turf Club share a long and successful partnership and we are delighted to extend this agreement around our world-class racing. We also proudly share a commitment to delivering unrivalled experiences for all our customers.

“TAB Everest Day and the running of the world’s richest race on turf has become a sporting and entertainment phenomenon watched by audiences around the globe. We look forward to this year’s sixth running of the TAB Everest as we join with TAB in promoting Sydney racing to the world.’’

Tabcorp to acquire 20% equity interest in Dabble Sports

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Tabcorp has acquired a 20 per cent equity interest in Dabble Sports for AU$33.0m (US$20.9m). The deal gives Tabcorp the right to appoint a director to Dabble’s board, subject to probity approval.

Dabble is an online racing and sports bookmaker that enhances the betting experience by connecting its community. It was founded in 2020 and has over 150,000 customers. In June 2022, the business reported AU$47.0m in annualised revenue.

The company said the investment is in line with its strategy to increase its digital market share. Last month, it agreed to sell its eBet loyalty and tracking systems business to Venue Digital Technology Pty Ltd for AU$62m (US$41.5m).