Summit claims Suntrust failed to pay interest on bonds totalling US$6.15m

The company noted the bonds had been issued in December 2020 by a subsidiary of Summit Ascent.

Summit Ascent said it is in talks with Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc. on the payment arrangement of the overdue interest but no concrete plan has been reached yet.

The bonds had a total value of HK$794m (US$101.66m), with a 6 per cent coupon rate for an initial term of 5 years from the issue date extendable for a further term of 5 years convertible into shares of Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc.

The company then added it will update its shareholders and other investors on any material development as and when appropriate.

Suntrust Resort is currently developing a 5-star hotel and casino project at Manila Bayshore Integrated City in Paranaque City. The project will incorporate 400 hotel rooms, a casino with approximately 400 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines for both mass and VIP markets. It will also include a parking facility with 960 spaces.

The company originally hoped for a 2023 opening, but in November that was pushed back to 2024.