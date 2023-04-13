Strong growth in Queensland slot revenue in March

Hotel machine gross revenue was up 12.1 per cent to AU$148.96m.

Australia.- Queensland’s slot machine revenue rose significantly in March 2023. According to Wohlsen Consulting, hotel machine gross revenue rose by 12.1 per cent month-on-month to AU$148.96m (US$99.68m) and club machine gross revenue by 11.3 per cent to AU$113.81m (US$76.16m).

The figures were boosted by the five Fridays and eight total weekend days compared to the same month in 2022, when masks and sign-ins were still required. The overall Queensland market saw a yearly increase of 7.6 per cent and a monthly increase of 11.7 per cent.

Brisbane’s machine gross revenue showed the strongest performance in the state with a monthly increase of 13.9 per cent to AU$57.76m (US$38.65m). The Gold Coast, the second-highest performer, saw an increase of 12.3 per cent to AU$36.41m (US$24.37m).

The figures suggest a strong recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with people returning to gaming venues after the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

