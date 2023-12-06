Star Sydney given 6 month deadline to regain licence

The Star has six months to prove it can operate the casino independently.

NSW Independent Casino Commission says it is still not satisfied with Star’s ability to run the casino without supervision.

Australia.- Star Entertainment’s Sydney casino could be closed permanently if it does not meet a six-month deadline to regain its licence. imposed by the NSW casino regulator. The NSW Independent Casino Commission has warned Star that it is still not satisfied with its ability to run the casino without supervision, despite investment in remediation programs.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that a NICC spokesperson told it The Star now has six months to prove it can operate the casino independently: “The NICC is not satisfied The Star has reached a point where the licence suspension can be lifted and it can run its casino without the supervision of the manager,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

“If they can’t prove they are capable of operating with a conditional licence over the next six months, the manager will be retired, and the doors will close,” the person told the newspaper.

Star Sydney’s licence was suspended in October last year after an independent inquiry exposed anti-money laundering and counterterrorism failings. The casino operator was also fined AUD100m (US$65.8m). In September 2022, a report by lawyer Adam Bell had found The Star “unsuitable” to hold its New South Wales licence.

The Australia-listed casino firm reported last month that the NICC had notified it that the term of the government-appointed manager to oversee gaming operations would be extended to June 30 next year, “unless earlier terminated by the NICC”.

The Star has renewed its compliance regime and has overhauled its board and chief executive since the review. The Star’s casino licences in the Australian state of Queensland have also been suspended and its properties there placed under state-government supervision.