SPiCE India 2023 preparations well underway!

This renowned event will be held at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa in India from 1 – 3 March 2023.

Press release.- Eventus International will kick start its 2023 event calendar with the 4th edition of SPiCE (Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition) India 2023. And preparations are well underway for what will be an exciting gathering that will once again bring together Gaming industry stakeholders from the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

This renowned event will be held at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa in India from 1 – 3 March 2023.

The event will focus on key areas that are major talking points in the Gaming industry in the region. This includes the current stance of the Indian government with regard to regulation. What could happen if and when the market is regulated? What is the expected time frame for legalisation? We look forward to sharing and discussing the lessons learnt from other countries as well as the challenges and opportunities in the industry.

A few of the listed talking points are already making headlines with the industry. For example, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) has approached the Madras High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022. They have asked the court to stay the operation of the ordinance until the disposal of their main case to declare it unconstitutional.

As news regarding the industry in this region continues to develop, Eventus and speakers at this event are keeping up-to-date with it all and will deliver an event that touches on the latest and most important talking points affecting the gaming industry in this region and globally. This will provide individuals and companies the opportunity to network, learn and share valuable insider information to boost their own growth as well as that of the industry.

With a glamorous pre and post-event party and a specially curated poker tournament for the attendees, SPiCE India 2023 will be a fantastic event for participants and attendees.

The following speakers have confirmed their attendance so far:

Advocate Dr. Mitsu Chavda, Lawyer/ Attorney-Esports, Gaming, and Cyber Crime

Akshay Jain, CEO and Founder, Vinfotech

Anirudh Rastogi, Founder and Managing Partner, Ikigai Law

Anton Rublievskyi, CEO, PM International

Anutosh Chatterjee, Gaming Consultant

Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 Gaming

Deepanshul Rana, Gaming consultant

Devon Dalbock, General Manager, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)

Dmitry Belianin, CCO, PM International

Frank Herold, Member of the Board, EMIRAT

Gaurav Sawant, Co-Founder, Pwn Academy

Harshit Mehta, Operations Director, India Bet

Hishank Jhala, Head of Sales, CricTracker.com

Jaydeep Chakravartty, iGaming Consultant India

Joe Pisano, Chief Executive Officer, Jade Entertainment & Gaming Technologies Inc.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital

Keith McDonnell, CEO, KMiGaming

nAni Srinivasan, Chief Scientific Officer, iTech Labs

Navneet Makharia, Co-Founder , Sifipay

Nitin Mittal, Assistant Vice President, Viacom Sports

Parul Bhargava, Co-founder and CEO, vCommission

Ranjana Adhikari, Partner, IndusLaw

Sachin Uppal, Founder, FanVideo.co

Satya Mahapatra, iGaming Consultant, ROI Internet Marketing

Sharmilee Daru, Founder & Director, Sharmilee Daru PR – 4WD Gaming

Srinivas Kotni, Founder & Managing Partner, Lexport

Vidushpat Singhania, Partner, Krida Legal

Vikas Saxena, Co-Founder & Director, XeOPAR Fintech Pvt Ltd

Dmitry Belianin, CCO of PM International, had this to say about SPiCE India 2023: “Last year’s SPiCE was an incredible place to network with industry’s biggest leaders. I have no doubts that this year it will be even more fun. Can’t wait to visit Goa, and the SPiCE conference next year.”

Anirudh Rastogi, Founder & Managing Partner of Ikigai Law commented: “Glad to be returning to SPiCE India again this year. There have been significant changes to the law and policy landscape for gaming companies in the last year. I look forward to discussing these at the incredible panel that SPiCE promises to curate.”

Additionally, Eventus International announced that the awards nomination portal for the SPiCE India Eventus Awards (2023 edition), is officially open! Nominations will close on 13 February 2023, and the shortlisted nominees will be released on 22 February 2023. Winners will be announced during the Awards Ceremony on 3 March 2023, proudly sponsored by SA Gaming & SimplePlay.