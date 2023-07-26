South Korea creates “Hold’em Pub” task force to target illegal gambling

The new task force comprises representatives from various government ministries and the National Police Agency.

South Korea.- Authorities have launched a “Hold’em Pub” Illegal Response Task Force in a bid to clamp down on illegal gambling. The task force comprises representatives from various government ministries and the National Police Agency and will aim to devise measures to curb the culture of poker-themed bars that facilitate unlawful gambling.

To remain within the legal bounds, hold’em pubs are allowed to exchange coupons instead of cash for gaming purposes. However, authorities have numerous cases in which the late-night establishments violated the law by enabling real-money gambling. They have also been accused of facilitating money laundering.

The task force intends to complete a national fact-finding mission by September. It plans to increase penalties for operators breaching rules offering incentives for informants. The government also aims to provide guidance to businesses through local governments and associations.

The proposed punishments include up to seven years in prison and a fine of KRW70m (US$55,000). A legal amendment will establish a Gambling Industry Integration Supervisory Committee to monitor illegal gambling at such premises, with informants receiving compensation of up to KRW50m.

During the second quarter of the year, the government’s bounty review committee awarded KRW152m in compensation to informants of illegal gambling. A total of 1,249 cases were reported to the authorities, with 26 relating to physical premises and the remainder online.