South Korea: 2,925 arrested over alleged illegal online gambling operations

South Korea.- Police in South Korea have arrested 2,925 people for alleged involvement in illegal online activities in a six-month operation. According to a report by the National Office of Investigation (NOI), among those arrested were 1,035 teenagers. Among them, 75 adults were formally detained, while 566 teenagers have been sent to counselling centres.

Of the teenagers, 12 were accused of running online gambling sites themselves while six were involved in advertising gambling sites. Police seized KRW61.9bn (US$45m). According to the investigation, many middle and high school students were introduced to online gambling sites through friends. Teenagers were also attracted to gambling through smartphone messages and ads on the internet and social media.

By type of gambling, 41.9 per cent of the teenagers played baccarat, 19.8 per cent sports betting, 17.1 per cent online casinos and 14.7 per cent the Powerball lottery or online slot machines. Police plan to resume another six-month campaign in May.