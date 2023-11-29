SJM recognised as Certified Sustainable Development Corporation

The company has been recognised for its commitment to sustainability.

Macau.- SJM Resorts has been classed as a Certified Sustainable Development Corporation 2024 (CSDC) at the Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation & Technology Summit 2023 and awards ceremony. It’s the fourth year that it received the recognition.

The recognition was granted by the World Institute of Sustainable Development Planners in collaboration with UNESCO Hong Kong Association and the Hong Kong Institute of Education for Sustainable Development to recognise SJM’s commitment to sustainability. It reflects SJM’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the SJM Sustainability Policy, the company aims to reduce waste at the source, cut energy emissions and champion green dining. SJM is the first major integrated resort in Macau to adopt the international eco-conscious brand ecoSPIRITS.

The casino operator said it remains “dedicated to its ethos ‘From Society, to Society’, and will continue to focus on environmental, social, and governance initiatives, playing a pivotal role in advancing sustainable tourism development in Macau.”

