Singapore’s GRA issues new licence to Singapore Pools

Singapore Pools is the only operator legally allowed to run lotteries in Singapore.

The licence is effective to October 2025 and allows Singapore Pools to conduct betting operations, gaming and lotteries.

Singapore.- The new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) has issued a licence to Singapore Pools under Section 54 of the Gambling Control Act 2022 (GCA). The licence, which is effective from October 25 2022 to October 24 2025, allows Singapore Pools to conduct betting operations, gaming and lotteries.

Singapore Pools has 297 approved gambling venues. It has been in operation since 1968. The GRA assessed that Singapore Pools had fulfilled the suitability criteria under the GCA.

The GRA has confirmed that it has absorbed work previously carried out by the former Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA). The new regulator for the entire gambling landscape in Singapore was launched in August. It has the authority to issue licences for gambling services such as betting and lottery businesses, gaming machine rooms and gambling in private establishments, provided the licensees are considered “fit and proper”.