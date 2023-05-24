Singapore tourism continued to grow in April

Visitor arrivals reached 2.9 million in the first quarter of the year.

Singapore received 1.13 million international arrivals in April.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that international visitor arrivals surpassed the 1 million mark for the second consecutive month in April. The country received 1.13 million visitors, reflecting a monthly increase of 27 per cent. That compares to a pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million in January 2020.

Among the top source markets, Indonesia maintained its position as the leading contributor for the 13th consecutive month, with 220,067 visitors in April. Malaysian visitors rose from 97,835 in March to 98,190. Singapore also attracted significant numbers of Indian and Australian tourists: 97,029 and 92,937 respectively. Chinese tourists, a key market segment, rose to 90,725 from 60,888 in March.

The recovery can also be seen at casino resorts Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Genting Singapore. MBS adjusted property EBITDA rose from US$121m to US$394m year-on-year in the first quarter of the year and revenue doubled from US$399m to US$848m.

Genting Singapore posted revenue of SG$484.5m (US$363m), up 54 per cent year-on-year and down 10.7 per cent sequentially.

Yip Je Choong: “G2E Asia Singapore continues to meet the moment as our industry resurges from the pandemic”

As G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore approaches, Yip Je Choong, the Managing Director of Singapore & Indonesia and Senior Vice President of Commercial APAC at RX, shares insights on the event’s significance, highlights, and its response to the dynamic changes in the gaming industry.