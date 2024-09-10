Singapore receives 1.54 million visitors in August

The number of visitors was down 3.75 per cent sequentially.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that the country received 1.54 million visitors in August. That’s a 17.3 per cent increase in year-on-year terms but a decline of 3.75 per cent sequentially.

Of the total arrivals, 403,120 were from China, up 87.1 per cent year-on-year. Indonesia was the second largest source market, supplying 163,910 visitors. India was third, supplying 91,800. Tourists from India had the longest average length of stay at 6.15 days, followed by tourists from China (4.07 days). The average stay for all international source markets was 3.66 days.

In the first eight months of the year, Singapore received 11.32 million tourists. The figure was up 25.5 per cent in year-on-year terms and represented nearly 88 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019. From January to August, China was the top source market, with 2.26m visits, 86.9 per cent of 2019 levels. In February, China and Singapore launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement.