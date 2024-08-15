Singapore receives 1.60 million visitors in July

The number of visitors was up 12.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported 1.60 million visitors for July. That’s a 12.9 per cent increase in year-on-year terms and a 28 per cent rise sequentially. The figure is the highest so far in 2024.

Of the total arrivals, 412,940 were from China, up 78.5 per cent year-on-year. Indonesia was the second largest source market, supplying 209,820 visitors. Australia was third, supplying 105,660.

Tourists from the Chinese mainland had the highest average length of stay at 3.84 days. The average stay for all international source markets was 3.66 days.

In the first seven months of the year, Singapore received 9.78 million tourists, including 1.86 million from China. The figure was up 26.9 per cent in year-on-year terms and represented nearly 88 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019.

