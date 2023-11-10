Singapore casino entry levy revenue surpasses pre-Covid levels

Revenue reached SGD147.31m in the fiscal year ending March 31.

Singapore.- The Singapore Totalisator Board has reported that revenue from the casino entry levy has surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels. The fees collected for the fiscal year ending March 31 amounted to SG$147.31m (US$108.85m), an increase from nearly SG$125.47m in the previous fiscal year.

The casino entry levy applies to Singapore citizens and permanent residents accessing gaming facilities at Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the total was SG$114.07m. It was SG$116.61m in 2019-20, SG$124.93m in 2018-19, and SG$130.9m in 2017-18.

When extending the casino duopoly until 2030 in April 2019, authorities announced an increase to the levy as part of a policy of “minimising the social impact of problem gambling ”. The 24-hour access fee was increased from SG$100 to SG$150, and the annual pass from SG$2,000 to SG$3,000.