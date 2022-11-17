Singapore authorities aim to curb illegal gambling during World Cup

The Singapore Pools is the only operator licenced to provide lotteries and sports betting.

The Singapore government will increase efforts to prevent illegal betting during the World Cup.

Singapore.- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development have issued a joint media statement to stress that they will be stepping up efforts against unlawful gambling and problem gambling during the World Cup.

The authorities noted that anyone who conducts unlawful gambling risks a fine of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. Repeat offenders can face a fine of up to S$700,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Anyone who gambles with an unlicensed gambling service provider can be fined up to S$10,000 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both, on conviction.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) will be strengthening public education efforts on unlawful gambling and problem gambling. The NCPG has launched a campaign on the dangers of excessive football betting with a video that charts a football enthusiast’s experience, from the euphoria of winning a bet to the despair of chasing defeat.

The video will be shown on television before and during football games. Advertisements will also be placed on radio, newspapers, digital and social media platforms, HDB lift panels and bus stops. The NCPC has also launched a campaign to warn of the risks of gambling with illegal operators. The campaign will include TV ads, digital banners, social media posts, posters and waggles.

Balloon clappers and hand fans with messages against illegal gambling will be distributed in public places where World Cup matches are broadcast live.

Sim Gim Guan, chairman of NCPG said: “The World Cup is a major sporting event that should be enjoyed without the fear of gambling debts. We urge everyone to exercise personal responsibility and keep a lookout for their family and friends who may be affected by problem gambling.

“We encourage those who gamble excessively to step forward and speak with someone at NCPG Helpline (1800-6-668-668) or Webchat (www.ncpg.org.sg).”

The Gambling Control Act, which took effect in August, bans all gambling activities in Singapore that are not licenced, class-licenced or exempted. The Singapore Pools is the only operator licenced to provide lotteries and sports betting.

So far, the Gambling Regulatory Authority has blocked about 1,200 remote gambling websites, 250 bank accounts and more than S$33m of payments linked to remote gambling services.