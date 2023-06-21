Singapore: 2 arrested for alleged money laundering linked to illegal gambling

Two women are facing charges for their suspected involvement in money laundering.

Singapore.- Two women aged 26 and 44 are set to appear in court today (June 21) facing charges related to money laundering in connection with scams and illegal gambling. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Singapore Police Force, following a report from someone who fell victim to an internet scam in August 2022.

According to the investigation, the 26-year-old woman responded to an online ad offering her the opportunity to earn quick money by renting out her bank account. An unknown person contacted her and proposed a monthly payment of SG$500 in exchange for access to her account.

Allegedly, the woman misled a bank into opening an account and handed over her login details to the unknown person. Similarly, the 44-year-old woman is suspected of providing her bank account login details to the same person for financial gain.

Authorities believe that the funds deposited into their accounts, totalling over SG$390,000, were proceeds of criminal activities linked to illegal gambling.

The 26-year-old woman faces charges under Section 417 of the Penal Code 1871 and Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 for deceiving the bank and misusing computer systems. The offence of cheating under Section 417 carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment, a fine, or both. The offence under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993 carries a fine of up to SG$5,000, a maximum imprisonment term of two years, or both.

The 44-year-old woman also faces a charge under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993, which carries the same penalties. Law enforcement agencies emphasised the seriousness of the crimes and affirmed their commitment to taking action against individuals involved in scams.

Authorities urged people to be cautious and reject offers that involve the use of their bank accounts for illegal activities. The Singapore Police Force also said that anyone found connected to such crimes will be held accountable under the law.

18 investigated for alleged illegal gambling

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, a multi-agency enforcement operation targeting illegal activities in Singapore’s Geylang district led to arrests for alleged illegal gambling. Police reported 15 men and three women, aged between 39 and 75 were found breaching the Gambling Control Act 2022. Police seized computers and more than SG$3,400 in cash.

Under Section 20(2) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person who gambles in Singapore or knows a premise is an unlawful gambling venue can be fined up to SG$10,000 and imprisoned for up to six months. Under Section 18(3)(a), operators can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.