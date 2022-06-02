Senators call for investigation of e-sabong employees over disappearances

A report has revealed that the disappeared were last seen at arenas operated by e-sabong firm Lucky 8 Star Quest.

The Philippines.- Investigations continue into the disappearance of more than 30 people linked to the online cockfighting industry. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has called for the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate employees at Lucky 8 Star Quest.

According to a committee report, the people who disappeared were last seen at arenas operated by the e-sabong firm.

Senator Ronald de la Rosa, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said 32 people were missing, down from 34 initially reported and that the cases were believed to be related to match-fixing. He suggested those who have disappeared may have been executed.

Of eight cases brought, the senator said two have been “resolved” and that suspects already face charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

The committee’s report also proposes that if e-sabong operations are allowed again in the future, a new law should be made in order to regulate the industry and to limit operations to Sundays and legal holidays. President Duterte finally gave in and banned e-sabong operations last month as a result of the disappearances.

Authorities in the Philippines ask Facebook to remove e-sabong pages

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has asked Facebook to block pages promoting online cockfights. DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya has submitted a request listing seven Facebook pages, groups, and accounts identified by the PNP Anti-Cyber Crime Group as catering to illegal e-sabong.

The department has thanked the Central Bank of the Philippines for heeding President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to stop e-Sabong operations in the country by immediately ordering its bank-regulated financial institutions to remove all e-Sabong operators.