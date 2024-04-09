Sands China launches SME subsidy programme for Rua das Estalagens

The Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme offers subsidies of up to MOP1m.

Macau.- Sands China has initiated a programme to foster entrepreneurship in Macau’s Rua das Estalagens by offering subsidies to SMEs. Announced by Sands China’s executive vice chairman, Wilfred Wong, the programme provides operational subsidies of up to MOP1m (US$123,970) for eligible businesses.

To qualify, entrepreneurs must invest a minimum of MOP300,000 and establish ventures on Rua das Estalagens. Sands China will disburse the subsidies in phases based on business performance, potentially doubling the initial investment.

Sands will hold training sessions and other events to prepare participants for starting a business. A free entrepreneurship information and technical exchange session is scheduled for April 17, followed by an open day at Rua das Estalagens on April 20 and 21 for entrepreneurs to see the shops available for rent. Two free courses will be held on May 6.

Leong Wai Man, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, said in her speech: “The programme for Rua das Estalagens encourages local businesses to unleash their creativity and establish innovative cultural and tourism projects, thereby stimulating the local economy.”

Ho Pui Fan, vice-president of the programme’s co-organiser, Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: “We hope to provide a valuable opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to seize the moment and effectively utilise the revitalisation project of Rua das Estalagens as a platform to excel in their endeavours.”

Sands China’s Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens is part of their efforts to revitalise the region, in collaboration with the Macau government.

