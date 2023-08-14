Sands China and Emperor Entertainment to music concerts in Macau

The companies will host residency shows at The Londoner Macao resort.

Macau.- Sands China has announced that it will collaborate with Emperor Entertainment to host a series of residency shows at The Londoner Macao resort. The inaugural show will see four events headlined by Hong Kong artist, Hacken Lee, from September 29.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, said initiative would be a catalyst for the concert economy’s growth, aligning with Macao government’s economic diversification goals.

Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and explore overseas markets. They will be required to increase their non-gaming investment by around 20 per cent of their initial pledge if Macau’s annual gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180bn (US$22.45bn) by 2027.