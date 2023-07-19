Macau casinos form working group to promote MICE tourism

The initiative aims to align with key industries the Macau government seeks to develop.

Macau.- The six casino operators in Macau have formed a working group in partnership with five local trade associations to promote international and regional-level Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism

The initiative, as revealed in a press release from Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), aims to draw a wider array of MICE activities that align with key industries the Macau government seeks to develop beyond tourism and high-stakes gambling.

Part of the endeavour involves the exploration of joint hosting opportunities with Hengqin Island in the mainland China province of Guangdong. By collaborating with Hengqin, the Macau government aims to create a compelling proposition for international MICE events, benefiting from the proximity and complementary resources of the two regions.

In a related development, the National Immigration Administration of China has said it will streamline visa and travel permit issuance for participants from mainland China and abroad attending MICE events co-hosted by Macau and Hengqin.

In June, authorities held a series of stakeholder sessions on its Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2024-2028). The sessions aimed to get feedback on plans for sustainable economic growth and diversification.