Sands China and Air Macau promote new Macau-Singapore route

Macau.- Sands China is collaborating with Air Macau to offer an exclusive hotel package and privileges for Singaporean and regional visitors to promote the inauguration of the airline’s Macau-Singapore route.

The promotion includes an accommodation offer for Sands China’s Londoner Macao resort on Cotai valid until June 30. Visitors presenting an Air Macau boarding pass can get discounts and other benefits on leisure activities and resort-themed souvenirs at Sands resorts in Macau.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, said the move is part of Sands China’s efforts to diversify visitor source markets and promote Macau as a world centre for tourism and leisure.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said Macau will aim to increase the number of international visitors this year. Speaking at a public event, she said that the MGTO aims to increase the percentage of non-Chinese visitors beyond the 2.2 per cent achieved in January.

Under their new 10-year gaming concessions, casino operators were asked to work to increase the number of overseas gamblers. In December, casino operators were allowed to build gaming zones exclusive to foreign gamblers to gain an exemption on a 5 per cent levy on gross gaming revenue from these areas.

