Air Macau to launch two flights a week to Bangkok

The news comes as Macau aims to increase the number of overseas visitors.

Macau.- Air Macau has agreed with the operator of Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to launch two flights a week between Macau and the Thai capital from March 28. The flagship airline plans to increase the frequency of flights gradually, starting in mid-April, and to offer a daily flight by May 15.

Currently, only Air Asia operates flights between the destinations. However, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the MGTO, has recently said that the MGTO aims to increase the percentage of non-Chinese visitors beyond the 2.2 per cent achieved in January. Direct air services and links with the neighbouring regional transport hub of Hong Kong are expected to contribute.

More than 57,000 visitors a day visited Macau in February, surpassing the city’s target average of 50,000.