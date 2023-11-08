Saipan lawmaker calls for revocation of IPI’s casino licence

Edwin K. Propst has called for unified House action to revoke Imperial Pacific International’s casino licence.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Representative Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) has called for a collective approach by the House of Representatives to revoke Imperial Pacific International’s (IPI) casino licence unless it somehow finds some money.

Propst expressed scepticism towards proposals made by IPI, specifically its proposal to pay US$5m annually to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) government and $1m per year to the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC).

The suspension of IPI’s casino licence dates back to April 2021 when the CCC took the step in response to the company’s failure to comply with the commission’s directives in five separate enforcement actions. Propst, who also serves as the House floor leader, said he intends to collaborate with House Gaming Committee chair Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) to engage with the CCC in seeking a resolution.

Propst proposed an assessment of the IPI casino/resort building by independent engineers and architects to determine the feasibility of continuing construction work on the site.

