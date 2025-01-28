Macau hotel occupancy rate to reach around 90% for Chinese New Year

Jocelyn Wong, president of the Macau Hotel Association, expects hotel occupancy to peak on the third day of the holiday period.

Macau.- Jocelyn Wong, the president of the Macau Hotel Association, has reported that Macau is on track to achieve a hotel occupancy rate of around 90 per cent during the Chinese New Year holidays. Wong said budget accommodations were performing well at an occupancy rate of 60 per cent to 70 per cent, representing a return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Wong forecast that hotel occupancy will reach its peak on the third day of the holiday period (January 31). She said accommodation prices are comparable to those of 2024.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said she expects 185,000 visitors a day during the holiday period, with 8,000 from international markets. The weekend saw 273,407 arrivals. In 2024, there were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals during the holidays, and the average hotel occupancy rate reached 95.2 per cent.

This year, Macau will host three main events as part of the celebrations for the Chinese New Year. The first float parade is set to take place at Sai Van Lake on January 31, featuring performing groups from both Macau and Zhejiang province, Japan and South Korea, marking the city’s status as Culture City of East Asia 2025. A second parade, aimed at Areia Preta residents, is scheduled for February 8 in Ilha Verde.

There will be three 15-minute fireworks shows near the Macau Tower, with one on January 31 and two more on February 4 and February 12. The first display will start at 9:45pm, while the other two will start at 9:00pm. Two Golden Dragon community parades are planned for January 29 and 30.

See also: Macau International Airport to increase flight frequencies for Chinese New Year