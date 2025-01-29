Taiwan sports lottery sales hits new record in 2024

Total sales reached NT$64bn (US$1.94bn) in 2024.

Taiwan.- The Sports Administration has reported that sport lottery sales reached a record NT$64.3bn (US$1.94bn) in 2024 and contributed over NT$7bn to Taiwan’s sports development fund.

The lottery was launched in 2008. In the first five and a half years, sales amounted to NT$7.7bn (US$0.23bn). Over the following decade sales reached NT$407.8bn (US$12.36bn). It’s estimated that sales will reach NT$502bn (US$15.22bn) by the end of 2033.

Most gambling in Taiwan is prohibited. The construction of casinos on some offshore islands was legalised in 2009 but, to date, none have been built.

