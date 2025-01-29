Thai economy expected to grow with more foreign investment and tourism

The government expects to receive investment applications worth at least THB1tn (US$29.7bn).

Thailand.- Pichai Chunhavajira, Thailand’s finance minister, has said he expects the country’s economy to grow between 3 and 3.5 per cent this year. The growth would be driven by foreign investment and tourism.

Chunhavajira said the country is expecting at least THB1tn (US$29.7bn) in investment applications this year, including two or three large foreign investors. He didn’t provide any more details. Meanwhile, Chunhavajira expects 40 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, a rise from 35.5 million in 2024.

Thailand’s economy is estimated to have expanded by 2.6 per cent to 2.7 per cent last year, with an annual growth forecast of 3.5 per cent for the final quarter. The final figures are scheduled for release on February 17.

The government is currently analysing the possibility of legalising entertainment complexes with casinos to boost tourism. A draft bill was approved on January 13. It proposes 30-year casino licences with the option for a 10-year renewal. Complexes would be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m).

Casino entry fees for Thai nationals have been set at THB5,000 (US$144). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry. The Council of State has been given 50 days to review the draft bill, after which it will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found the majority of Thais to be opposed to the government’s plans to legalise casino entertainment complexes. Telephone interviews conducted from January 20 to 22 found that among 1,310 adult respondents of various levels of education and incomes, 59.19 per cent were against both proposals, while 28.9 per cent supported both, 8.63 per cent supported entertainment complexes without casinos and 1.60 per cent supported the introduction of casinos only. The remaining 1.68 per cent had no comment.