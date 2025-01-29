Grace period on New South Wales ATM rules ends this week

There are new rules on the location and visibility of ATMs in hotels and clubs with gaming machines.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has reminded hotels and clubs with gaming machines in New South Wales (NSW) that new laws regarding ATMs and EFTPOS machines near gaming machines will be enforced from next month. ATMS or EFTPOS terminals must be positioned at least five metres from the entrance to any area where gaming machines are located. ATMS must not be visible from gaming rooms.

The new rules were introduced on January 1, with a one-month grace period to comply. From Saturday, February 1, the regulator will take a zero-tolerance approach, with venues liable for fines, statutory directions and/or prosecution if they breach the rules.

The idea is that having ATMs and EFTPOS facilities further away from gaming machines encourages a break in play for vulnerable customers, who may benefit from taking a step away to consider how much they are spending.

The L&GNSW is carrying out a compliance campaign. Over 225 venues in 17 Local Government Areas have already undergone inspections. While the majority have been found to be compliant, 30 venues had not yet met the requirements.

David Harris, minister for gaming and racing, said: “The Minns Labor Government is committed to reforms to reduce gambling harm in clubs and hotels and we have achieved more in 22 months of office than the Liberal Coalition did in 12 years.

“All pubs and clubs in NSW with gaming machines must comply with gambling harm minimisation requirements and do the right thing by their patrons. “It’s pleasing to hear the majority of venues inspected have complied with the new rules regarding placement of cash dispensing machines. “I urge any licensees still to make the necessary changes to do so as quickly as possible or they can expect a strong enforcement response.”

New South Wales to ban gambling ads on public transport

Meanwhile, the government is to introduce a ban on gambling-related ads on public transport in the state, including on trains, metro, buses and at train stations and ferry terminals. The ban will apply to internal and external ads.

According to the Liquor and Gaming NSW, the ban will cover all casino, lottery, and online betting ads. Premier Chris Minns wants ads related to gambling to be removed over the next 12 months.

When Transport does not own the assets (such as bus stops, retail outlets, or adjacent private properties), the NSW Government will work with the appropriate entities to explore how they will comply with the prohibition. There are currently 798 advertising boards at Sydney train stations, 49 road-facing digital billboards and adverts on up to 3,711 urban buses and 76 trams.

Jo Haylen, the minister of transport, said: “Gambling advertising has been a common sight on our public transport for a couple of years now, and I’m pleased our Government is taking action to remove it. Parents are rightly worried about the impact it has on their kids, so its not something that we think that needs to be on our transport network.

Other reforms have included capping the number of gaming machine entitlements, banning political donations from clubs and reducing the cash input limit on new gaming machines from AU$5,000 to AU$500.