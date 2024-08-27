SA Gaming will attend SBC Summit Lisbon

The SBC Summit is expected to gather over 25,000 delegates from around the World.

The company will attend the expo and looks forward to connecting with other actors in the industry.

Press release.- SA Gaming will be exhibiting its products in the upcoming SBC Summit 2024, which is taking place in the vibrant city of Lisbon, Portugal from September 24-26.

The SBC Summit is one of the largest and most prestigious gaming conferences in Europe, expected to attract over 25,000 delegates from around the world. As a leading provider of premium live casino solutions, SA Gaming is looking forward to connecting with industry peers at this premier event.

See also: SA Gaming obtains GCB licence

SA Gaming representatives will be at the booth B175 and the company insists on encouraging all interested parties to schedule a meeting with them during the expo. “Schedule a meeting so we can arrange dedicated representatives to discover solutions together at your preferred time slot,” a company representative said.

At Lisbon, the company will exhibit its different products and solutions that are its registered trademark and looks forward to continuing to expand its working network. A meeting with SA Gaming’s representatives can be booked in advance through the company’s website.