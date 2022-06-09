RWS casino workers sign petition demanding salary improvements

A Resorts World Sentosa employee created an online petition calling for a salary adjustment for senior workers.

Singapore.- Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) senior employees are demanding a pay rise after learning that newer workers received a raise of between S$300 to S$400 each. According to the Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), an employee with more than 9 years in the company created an online petition on the site Change.org.

On the site, the employee says her salary is S$2,690 and that at the end of March she received a raise of only S$10, while her newer colleagues got a bigger raise. The petition was quickly supported by other employees and already has more than 370 signatures.

The employee that started it suggested the reason why the casino operator improved the salary of new employees was to prevent them from going to work with competitors, something that has been a problem in recent years.

An RWS spokesperson said casino staff salaries are reviewed based on several factors, including “industry competitiveness, time commitment and skill range.” In addition to salary adjustments, the company offers a monthly stipend as part of career planning for further education and training. RWS recently announced that “eligible employees” would receive a “gratitude bonus” this year.

The representative said: “Overall, casino employees’ wages have increased by an average of 12 per cent.”

The company has announced it will carry out a phased refurbishment from this quarter to 2023. The plan will cover 1,200 units across its three hotels: Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and the Festive Hotel.

When completed, the Festive Hotel will be transformed into a business leisure and working holiday hotel with a variety of mobile workspaces and lifestyle offerings to reflect new work trends, Genting Singapore said.

In February, the company revealed it would spend an aggregate of SGD400m (US$294m) this year for phase two of the complex. The improvements are part of a S$4.5bn spending commitment to the Singapore government announced by Genting Singapore in April 2019 under which it will retain half of the Singapore casino duopoly until 2030.