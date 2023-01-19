Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

RGB International promotes Liew Yung Kuan to vice president of finance

Liew Yung Kuan joined the RGB group in 2019 as its financial controller.
Liew Yung Kuan joined the RGB group in 2019 as its financial controller.
01/19/23

Through a press release, the company announced Liew Yung Kuan was promoted from financial controller to vice president of finance.

Malaysia.- RGB International has reported its financial controller, Liew Yung Kuan has been promoted to vice president of finance.

According to a press release, Liew started his career at Ernst & Young in 2007, in the audit assurance division. Then, in 2013, he joined solar modules manufacturer First Solar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, serving as a finance manager. 

The company also reported Liew joined the RGB group in 2019 as its financial controller until his recent promotion.

Last September, RGB International announced its wholly-owned unit RGB (Macau) Ltd secured new bulk orders worth approximately RM270m (US$59.10m) from an existing customer of its sales and marketing segment.

In December, it reported a profit of almost MYR1.3m (US$300,718) for the third quarter of the year 2022. It also revealed revenue rose circa 39.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to MYR70.3m, from MYR50.3m registered in the three months to June 30.

In this article:
RGB International

Latest Articles