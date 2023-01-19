RGB International promotes Liew Yung Kuan to vice president of finance

Liew Yung Kuan joined the RGB group in 2019 as its financial controller.

Malaysia.- RGB International has reported its financial controller, Liew Yung Kuan has been promoted to vice president of finance.

According to a press release, Liew started his career at Ernst & Young in 2007, in the audit assurance division. Then, in 2013, he joined solar modules manufacturer First Solar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, serving as a finance manager.

The company also reported Liew joined the RGB group in 2019 as its financial controller until his recent promotion.

Last September, RGB International announced its wholly-owned unit RGB (Macau) Ltd secured new bulk orders worth approximately RM270m (US$59.10m) from an existing customer of its sales and marketing segment.

In December, it reported a profit of almost MYR1.3m (US$300,718) for the third quarter of the year 2022. It also revealed revenue rose circa 39.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to MYR70.3m, from MYR50.3m registered in the three months to June 30.