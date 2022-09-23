RGB Macau wins bulk order valued at U$59.10m

The company said the orders have no impact on RGB's share capital and shareholder structure.

Malaysia.- RGB International has announced that its wholly-owned unit RGB (Macau) Ltd has secured new bulk orders worth approximately RM270m (US$59.10m) from an existing customer of its sales and marketing segment.

The orders have no impact on RGB’s share capital and shareholder structure but are expected to contribute to RGB’s earnings and net worth per share for the year ending December 31, 2023.

During the fourth quarter of last year, RGB International reported a decline in revenue to RM56.6m (US$13.5m), down 4 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was also down when compared to the previous quarter from MYR70.1m in Q3.

For the first quarter of the current year, RGB posted an RM3.3m post-tax loss on RM32m in turnover. That compared to a RM4.7m loss on RM34m in last year’s corresponding period.