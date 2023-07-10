RGB International appoints Ng Keng Luen as chief strategy officer

Ng Keng Luen takes is the former equity research head at JP Morgan Malaysia.

Malaysia.- RGB International has announced the appointment of Ng Keng Luen as its new chief strategy officer. The decision was disclosed in a filing with Bursa Malaysia. It emphasised Ng’s background in the finance industry, with nearly two decades of experience.

Ng held the position of head of equity research at the Malaysian branch of the investment bank JP Morgan from August 2020 to June 2023. Prior to his tenure at JP Morgan, Ng served as a director at Deutsche Bank in Singapore, specialising as an equity strategist for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region between 2015 and 2019. He worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now Bank of America and BofA Securities) from 2005 to 2014.

RGB International reported a net profit of over MYR10.5m (US$2.3m) for the first quarter of the year, compared to a loss of MYR3.3m during the same period last year. The figure represents an improvement from the previous quarter’s net profit of just over MYR9.3m. The company reported that revenue nearly tripled year-on-year to MYR95.2m.

In May, RGB International secured a deal International Entertainment Corp to supply 382 slot machines worth over US$5.7m for deployment at New Coast Hotel Manila in the Philippines.