IEC invests US$5.73m in new slot machines for New Coast Hotel Manila

The Philippines.- International Entertainment Corp. (IEC) has announced sale and purchase agreements with RGB to buy 382 slot machines and related licence and controllers for US$5.73m. The new slot machines will be installed at IEC’s New Coast Hotel Manila property.

The machines will be picked up from Sydney, Australia, with an expected delivery timeline of four to eight weeks for one tranche of machines and 12 to 18 for a larger tranche worth US$4.03m. The company said the purchase is part of its plan to expand its gaming offerings and attract more customers and includes a mix of traditional and electronic games with a variety of features, such as bonus rounds and progressive jackpots.

“The tourism industry in the Philippines has started to rebound and the group is prepared to expand its slot machines in the hotel premises to attract and cater for a greater number of patrons as well as to improve the income of the group from the gaming business,” IEC said in a statement.

IEC operates the New Coast Hotel Manila, a 32-floor hotel with 370 guest rooms and a gaming facility. In 2021, it received a signed Cooperation Agreement from PAGCOR for the development of its New Coast Hotel property in Manila. The agreement is valid until March 31, 2031.

IEC’s New Coast Hotel will feature 250 gaming tables, 100 junket tables, 1,600 slot machines and 800 5-star luxury hotel rooms, as well as restaurants, leisure facilities and shopping arcades.