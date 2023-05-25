R&F to resume construction of Midan City complex in July

The RFKR Resort was originally scheduled to open its first phase in 2018.

The construction of RFKR’s integrated resort in Midan City is expected to take 15 months.

South Korea.- R&F Korea (RFKR) has reported that its integrated resort in the Incheon Free Economic Zone is projected to require approximately 15 months to reach completion pending the resolution of administrative procedures. It expects to resume construction in July.

According to GGRAsia, the proposed timeline has been submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, which oversees the casino industry. The estimated construction period does not cover administrative tasks.

In April, RFKR reported that the opening deadline for phase one had been pushed back by another 12 months to March 17, 2024. The resort, which will have a foreigner-only casino, has been under construction since 2016. According to the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority, about 25 per cent of the resort has been built, although construction has been suspended since 2020.

The previous deadline was March 17, 2023, but RFKR requested another extension in January, citing the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy

RFKR was reportedly asked to meet certain conditions, including finding a gaming operator partner and outside investor, as well as resuming construction. However, the company has not disclosed the specific details.