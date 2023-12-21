R&F seeks new deadline extension for South Korea Midan City complex

The RFKR Resort was originally scheduled to open its first phase in 2018.

South Korea.- R&F Korea (RFKR) plans to make another request to delay the opening of its integrated resort in Midan City, this time by 12 months. The RFKR Resort in the Incheon Free Economic Zone was originally scheduled to open its first phase in 2018. The deadline for phase one had already been pushed back to March 17, 2024.

The resort, which will have a foreigner-only casino, has been under construction since 2016. According to the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority, it’s about 25 per cent built. The company was originally associated with Caesars Entertainment. However, the US casino operator dropped its interest in the project in 2021.